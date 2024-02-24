Nike SB Dunk Low x Rayssa Leal Release Details Revealed

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike SB Dunk Low is poised for an electrifying collaboration with skateboarding sensation Rayssa Leal, a 15-year-old prodigy who etched her name in history at the 2020 Tokyo Games by clinching a silver medal in skateboarding's Olympic debut. This upcoming partnership promises to blend the essence of skate culture with Leal's distinctive flair. Renowned for its iconic design and comfort, the Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up to receive a fresh interpretation inspired by Leal's dynamic approach to the sport.

Leal's remarkable ascent in skateboarding adds an exhilarating narrative to the SB Dunk Low, making this collaboration a must-have for sneaker aficionados and skateboarding enthusiasts alike. As we eagerly anticipate the release, it's more than just a shoe—it's a testament to skill and style converging effortlessly in a silhouette that pays homage to Nike's legacy and Rayssa Leal's groundbreaking accomplishments in the realm of skateboarding. Stay tuned for a sneaker that encapsulates the essence of a sport and the indomitable spirit of its rising star.

Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a gum rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Constructed with textured white leather, the uppers showcase earthy textile overlays for added depth. Rayssa's logo peeks out from beneath the dark blue Nike Swoosh, highlighted in a striking hot pink hue. Nike SB branding adorns the tongues, while "Rayssa's Dunk" graces the sidewalls under the Swoosh. To top it off, smiley face locks adorn the laces near the toebox, adding a playful touch.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Rayssa Leal will be released on March 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

