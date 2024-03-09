Nike SB Dunk Low x Rayssa Leal New Release Date Revealed

Nike SB Dunk Low is joining forces with skateboarding sensation Rayssa Leal, the 15-year-old who captured a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This collaboration promises to fuse skate culture with Leal's unique style. Renowned for its comfort and iconic design, the SB Dunk Low is set to receive a fresh interpretation inspired by Leal's dynamic approach to skateboarding. Leal's remarkable ascent in skateboarding adds an exciting narrative to the collaboration, making it a must-have for sneaker and skateboarding enthusiasts alike.

It's more than just a shoe; it's a tribute to Nike's legacy and Leal's groundbreaking achievements in the world of skateboarding. Stay tuned for a sneaker that encapsulates the essence of skateboarding and the indomitable spirit of its rising star. Fans of Rayssa Leal will obviously love this sneaker as it's inspired by her. Also, the pair features a clean design that sneakerheads will love too. Overall, this sneaker features a vibrant colorway and is dropping a little bit later than expected. However, the pair is still releasing this month.

Read More: Jordan Jumpman Jack “University Red” Release Date

Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Crafted from textured white leather, the uppers feature earthy textile overlays for extra dimension. Rayssa's logo subtly emerges beneath the deep blue Nike Swoosh, accented in vibrant hot pink. Nike SB branding embellishes the tongues, while "Rayssa's Dunk" embellishes the sidewalls below the Swoosh. Completing the look, smiley face locks decorate the laces near the toebox, injecting a whimsical charm.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Rayssa Leal will be released on March 20th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” Release Details Revealed

[Via]