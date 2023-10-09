Nike SB Dunk Low “Fog” Returning Soon

The Nike SB Dunk Low, a beloved sneaker in the world of skateboarding and street fashion, is generating buzz with the return of its "Fog" colorway, initially released in 2021. "Fog" is making a comeback, and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its reappearance. This colorway features a unique blend of cool gray and white tones, creating a clean and stylish look that's perfect for various occasions. The "Fog" edition boasts premium materials and attention to detail, showcasing the Swoosh in a luxurious suede finish.

The suede adds a touch of sophistication and durability to the shoe. Comfort and performance are at the core of the SB Dunk Low's design, with a cushioned midsole and grippy outsole engineered for skateboarding. The low-top silhouette offers excellent ankle mobility and board feel, making it a top choice for skaters. With its classic design and the return of the "Fog" colorway, the Nike SB Dunk Low continues to be a sought-after sneaker for those who appreciate style and functionality. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of this iconic silhouette in the world of sneakers and skateboarding.

"Fog" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean black midsole. A black suede constructs the base of the uppers, with more suede overlays. Also, a light grey leather Swoosh is found on the sides, and black laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue, as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a cohesive colorway and a clean silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Fog” is going to drop on October 20th. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

