Nike Dunk Low “Game Royal/Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low, an incredibly popular sneaker, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design. An exciting development is the upcoming "Game Royal/Midnight Navy" colorway. This new addition brings bold blue hues to the classic silhouette, offering a striking and stylish look for fans. The Dunk Low is renowned for its blend of style and functionality, making it a favorite among sneakerheads and athletes alike. It delivers comfort and support, perfect for both everyday wear and sports.

Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the "Game Royal/Midnight Navy" Dunk Low. It exemplifies Nike's knack for seamlessly fusing style and performance. Whether you're strolling the streets or hitting the courts, the Nike Dunk Low is a dependable choice. Keep an eye out for the "Game Royal/Midnight Navy" release and elevate your sneaker game with this timeless classic revamped in bold blue. This pair is definitely going to be a hit when it drops, as it features a clean and cohesive blue color scheme. The silhouette is one of ultimate popularity, and we will continue to see more colorways for the Dunk.

Read More: Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Game Royal” First Photos

"Game Royal/Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a midnight navy rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with game royal and midnight navy leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and midnight navy laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue and on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Game Royal/Midnight Navy” will be released on November 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Ja 1 PE “Autograph” Drop Details

[Via]