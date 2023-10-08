Nike Dunk Low NN “Smoke Grey” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low NN, where NN stands for Next Nature, represents a significant step towards sustainability in footwear. These sneakers are constructed with at least 20% recycled materials by weight, aligning with Nike's commitment to environmental responsibility. An upcoming colorway for the Dunk Low NN is "Smoke Grey." This fresh and eco-friendly design blends style and sustainability seamlessly. The "Smoke Grey" color scheme promises a versatile and understated look, suitable for various occasions.

Beyond its aesthetics, the Dunk Low NN delivers comfort and performance. Nike's dedication to innovation ensures that these sneakers provide the cushioning and support you need, all while reducing environmental impact. Sneaker enthusiasts and environmentally conscious individuals eagerly anticipate the release of the "Smoke Grey" Dunk Low NN. It embodies Nike's forward-thinking approach to footwear, where sustainability and style coexist harmoniously. Stay tuned for its launch and be part of the movement towards a greener, more stylish future in sneakers.

Read More: Nike Air Max Furyosa “Deep Jungle” Coming Soon

"Smoke Grey" Nike Dunk Low NN

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A light grey leather constructs the base of the uppers, with darker grey nubuck overlays. A grey Nike Swoosh is also found on the sides, and dark grey laces complete the design. Nike branding can be found on the tongue, in a golden yellow color. The heels also feature Nike in yellow stitching. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme with different shades of grey while also featuring environmentally friendly materials.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low NN “Smoke Grey” is releasing during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Calm Slide “Red” Officially Revealed

[Via]