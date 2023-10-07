Nike Air Max Furyosa “Deep Jungle” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max Furyosa is a striking sneaker that's capturing attention with its unique design and bold colorways. One of the upcoming color options, "Deep Jungle," is turning heads with its dark green base, accompanied by vibrant yellow, pink, white, and black accents. The "Deep Jungle" colorway adds a splash of boldness to your footwear collection. Its combination of dark green and vibrant colors creates a visually captivating and energetic look.

Beyond its aesthetics, the Air Max Furyosa is engineered for comfort and performance. Nike's commitment to innovation ensures that these sneakers offer top-tier cushioning and support, making them ideal for both athletic activities and daily wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Deep Jungle" Air Max Furyosa. It's a testament to Nike's ability to blend style and functionality seamlessly, making it a must-have for those who crave both comfort and bold fashion statements. Keep an eye out for its launch and elevate your sneaker game with this eye-catching pair.

Read More: Nike GT Cut 3 “Summit White/Picante Red” First Photo

"Deep Jungle" Nike Air Max Furyosa

Image via Nike

This sneaker features a textured translucent sole with a thick white midsole that features 2 Nike Air bubbles. The uppers consist of layered materials in black, dark green, yellow, and pink. White laces encircle the sneakers, allowing you to tie them from the back. Two pull tags allow you to slip into this pair easily, and a clean colorway means you'll be both stylish and comfortable. Keep an eye out for this pair in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Furyosa “Deep Jungle” will be released sometime during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Radiant Emerald” Exclusive Look

[Via]