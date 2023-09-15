Nike Dunk High GS “Deep Jungle” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk High GS is a super cool pair of sneakers that lots of young sneaker fans adore. They're trendy and comfy, making them perfect for everyday wear. Now, here's some exciting news about an upcoming color called "Deep Jungle." These Dunks are going to be a hit with their cool green and white colors. They'll match all kinds of outfits, so you can look stylish wherever you go. These sneakers are not just about style; they're also really comfy to walk or play in. They've got soft cushioning to keep your feet feeling good all day long.

So, whether you're hanging out with friends or hitting the playground, these Dunks have got you covered. In summary, the Nike Dunk High GS "Deep Jungle" is all about looking great and feeling comfy. They're perfect for kids and young sneaker lovers who want to step up their style game. The silhouette continues to be a successful one for Nike, so we will continue to see more and more colorways dropping in the future. For now, keep reading to learn when this pair will be dropping.

"Deep Jungle" Nike Dunk High GS

The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Light green leather constructs the base of the uppers, with dark green leather overlays and a light blue leather toebox. The Nike Swoosh is also found in a dark green and the laces are a light green. The Swoosh on the inside of the shoes is yellow, adding yet another color to this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High GS “Deep Jungle” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

