Nike Dunk High “Dusted Clay” Release Details

The Nike Dunk High is a classic sneaker known for its iconic silhouette and versatile design. Originally released in the 1980s, it quickly became popular among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The shoe features a high-top construction that provides ankle support and a comfortable fit. Crafted with durable materials, the Nike Dunk High becomes suitable for both sports and casual wear.

The Nike Dunk High has been released in various colorways over the years, catering to different style preferences. With its timeless appeal and enduring popularity, the Nike Dunk High remains a staple in streetwear culture and continues to be a favorite among sneaker collectors and fashion enthusiasts. Whether you’re hitting the court, strolling through the city, or simply expressing your individuality, the Nike Dunk High offers a perfect blend of fashion and functionality that stands the test of time.

“Dusted Clay” Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. An ivory leather base with dusted clay leather overlays constructs the upper. The laces match the overlays in the dusted clay color. The Nike Swoosh matches the sole as it’s a dark brown. Additionally, the tongue features Nike branding in the form of a minimal Swoosh. Note that these sneakers are released as a women’s exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available when the sneakers drop. Overall, these are a hot silhouette dressed in a clean colorway that combines dark, earthy tones with lighter colors.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk High “Dusted Clay” is going to drop on November 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

