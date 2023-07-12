The Nike Dunk High is a versatile and iconic sneaker loved by sneakerheads worldwide. Known for its high-top silhouette, it offers ankle support and a timeless look. The shoe features a durable leather or suede upper, ensuring long-lasting quality. With a padded collar and cushioned insole, it provides exceptional comfort for daily wear. The Dunk High comes in a wide range of colorways, from classic and understated to bold and eye-catching. It’s been a model that has risen in popularity over the last couple of years and shows no signs of stopping.

The Nike Dunk Highs’ versatility makes it suitable for various outfits and occasions. Whether you’re hitting the skate park or going for a casual street style, the Nike Dunk High is a reliable choice. It has become a staple in sneaker culture, appreciated for its simplicity, durability, and iconic design. With its enduring popularity, the Nike Dunk High continues to make waves in the sneaker world, attracting both old-school fans and new enthusiasts alike.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe” Gets Official Images

“Satin Goldenrod” Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

This sneaker is a WMNS release, meaning only women’s sizing will be available. This pair features a sleek stain and leather upper, dressed in black and yellow. Reminiscent of the Jordan “Taxi” colorway, this colorway is understated and bold at the same time. A yellow sole and yellow Nike accents on the tongue and insole complete the sneakers. Overall, this pair is a sleek and stylish pair because of the satin upper and powerful colorway. While we don’t know yet when this pair will release, we can assure you it will be a hit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reveals that the Nike Dunk High “Satin Goldenrod” will release at some point in 2023. The retail price for the sneaker will be $125 when they release. Also, make sure to let us know your opinions on the sneaker in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Kyrie Irving Signs Massive Deal With Chinese Sportswear Giant ANTA

[Via]