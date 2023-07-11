When you think of the Air Jordan 1 Low, your brain should automatically think of “iconic.” Okay, sure, the High OG is the more iconic AJ1 when all is said and done. However, that does not mean this shoe does not have its own lane. Overall, when you take the Jordan 1 aesthetic and put it in a low-top, you are met with greatness. Throughout the years, this silhouette has continued to impress, especially during the summer months. In 2023 especially, this shoe has continued to reign supreme.

This year has sparked a ton of great new colorways that fans have been enjoying quite a bit. From women’s exclusives to shoes for the whole family, Jumpman has been going all out. That is especially true when you think of the latest Air Jordan 1 Low to be revealed. Below, you can find the “Black Toe” color scheme. Of course, the “Black Toe” aesthetic is one that sneakerheads know very well. Now, it is back on the AJ1 Low.

“Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 Low

Firstly, this shoe opens up with white on the toe box, side panels, and even the midsole. Secondly, we get black overlays that extend to the tongue, laces, and even the Nike swoosh. Lastly, the back heel here is red while the outsole also possesses that aesthetic. Overall, this is another home run for Jordan Brand, who always seems to be hitting it out of the park. These will prove to be a must-cop.

More Photos

As per Sneaker Bar Detroit, this brand-new Air Jordan 1 Low is going to be dropping on August 4th for $140 USD. However, this release date has not been 100 percent confirmed. Either way, these are about to be a huge drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

