One of the best variations of the AJ1 has proven to be the Air Jordan 1 Low. Although the High OG gets all of the love from a hype standpoint, the Jordan 1 Low is still a great sneaker. It offers all of the famous aesthetics of the AJ1 but with a low-top twist. Ultimately, it is hard to truly go wrong with a sneaker like this. Not to mention, it is a shoe that is constantly getting some dope new colorways. Consequently, it remains relevant while giving fans plenty of options.

Throughout 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Low has gotten an abundance of new offerings. Overall, it feels like we are reporting on new versions of this shoe almost every single day. That said, new models are still on the horizon. The year isn’t even half over yet, which means more new colorways can be expected. Below, you can see the latest one, which is called “Blue/White,” and it is very easy to see why.

“Blue/White” Air Jordan 1 Low

This sneaker is a grade-school exclusive sneaker, so only those sizes will be available. The rubber outsole is a bright red and the midsole is a clean white midsole. The upper features white leather and white-to-blue gradient leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is cut in half, with one half being dark blue. Gold accents can be found on the toebox, lace eyelets, and heel of the sneakers. Overall, this sneaker features a clean colorway with elegant gold accents and will certainly be a hit.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue/White” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is unknown at this time, but you can expect an update closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

