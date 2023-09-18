Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Vivid Orange” Official Release Date

One of the best variations of the AJ1 has proven to be the Air Jordan 1 Low. Although the High OG gets all of the love from a hype standpoint, the Jordan 1 Low is still a great sneaker. It offers all of the famous aesthetics of the AJ1 but with a low-top twist. Ultimately, it is hard to truly go wrong with a sneaker like this. Not to mention, it is a shoe that is constantly getting some dope new colorways. Consequently, it remains relevant while giving fans plenty of options.

Throughout 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Low has gotten an abundance of new offerings. Overall, it feels like we are reporting on new versions of this shoe almost every single day. That said, new models are still on the horizon. The year isn’t even half over yet, which means more new colorways can be expected. Below, you can see the latest one, which is called "Black Vivid Orange,” and it is very easy to see why.

"Black Vivid Orange" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a dark gray rubber outsole and a crisp white midsole. The upper of the sneaker features lighter gray and black leather. The pops of color come in the back end of the sneaker. The Nike Swoosh features vivid orange with a sharp outline of dark red. That vivid orange color is also featured on the tongue and heel. Also, the iconic Wings logo can be found on the heel. This sneaker features some dark colors in black and gray, as well as a pop of color on the Nike Swoosh and some other details.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Vivid Orange” will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

