Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS “Chutney” First Look

The Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS is an exciting addition to the world of sneakers, designed exclusively for women. Building upon the iconic Air Jordan 5 silhouette, this low-top variant offers a fresh and stylish take on the classic design. One of its upcoming releases, the "Chutney" colorway, is generating quite a buzz. The "Chutney" colorway combines bold tones of yellow and black, creating a striking and unique aesthetic. The vibrant yellow elements, including the tongue and the shark-tooth detailing on the midsole, add a pop of color that's sure to turn heads. Meanwhile, the black suede upper and laces provide a sharp contrast, giving the shoe a modern and edgy look.

Aside from its eye-catching appearance, the Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS delivers on performance and comfort. The cushioned midsole and Air-Sole unit in the heel ensures superior cushioning and support, making it suitable for both athletic activities and casual wear. The Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS, with its "Chutney" colorway, exemplifies the brand's commitment to combining style and functionality. It's a statement piece that allows women to express their individuality and love for streetwear fashion. This upcoming release is poised to become a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward women alike.

"Chutney" Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS

Image via zsneakerheadz

The sneakers feature a black and yellow rubber sole with some translucent parts. A black midsole features an exposed air bubble under the heels. Yellow leather constructs the uppers, with yellow grated mesh on the side panels. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. The heels feature a black Jumpman, while the black tongues have a yellow Jumpman.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS "Chutney” will be released on September 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

