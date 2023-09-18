Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 SC is a classic sneaker loved by many. It's a stylish shoe with a timeless design. What sets it apart is the visible Air cushioning in the sole, which not only looks cool but also makes it super comfy to wear. The shoe's upper is made of premium materials, giving it a premium feel. The iconic Nike Swoosh is prominently featured on the sides, adding to its overall appeal. The color options are diverse, so you can find one that suits your style.

People love the Air Max 1 SC for its versatility. You can wear it with jeans, shorts, or even casual dresses. It's great for everyday use or when you're out and about. The rubber outsole provides good traction, so you won't slip easily. What's also cool is that the Air Max 1 SC has been around for a while, proving that good design lasts. It's not just a trend; it's a classic. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe, the Nike Air Max 1 SC is a solid choice.

Read More: Five Best Nike Dunk Low Colorways For The Fall

"Noise Aqua" Nike Air Max 1 SC

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an aqua blue, black, and grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A light grey mesh constructs the uppers, with prominent aqua blue and darker grey leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh and white laces complement the design. More white branding can be found on the tongues, and "Nike Air" branding can be found on the heel, in aqua blue stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” will be released on October 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” Release Details

[Via]