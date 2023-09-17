Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” Release Details

The Air Jordan 13 is a true classic in the sneaker world, known for its distinctive design and lasting impact on both basketball and streetwear fashion. With its unique panther-inspired aesthetics, this silhouette continues to be a symbol of style and athleticism. While there's a rich history behind the Air Jordan 13, it's worth noting the exciting "Purple Venom" colorway that's on the horizon. This fresh iteration infuses a vibrant and eye-catching purple hue into the shoe's design, adding a bold twist to an already iconic sneaker. It's a nod to Jordan Brand's commitment to innovation and creativity, appealing to those who crave a unique and striking look.

Beyond its aesthetics, the Air Jordan 13 boasts top-tier performance features. Its comfortable cushioning and herringbone outsole pattern provide excellent support and traction, making it an excellent choice for both the court and everyday wear. In sum, the Air Jordan 13, with its rich history and the upcoming "Purple Venom" colorway, continues to be a symbol of style and performance, capturing the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. This sneaker will definitely be a hit when it releases next month.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Legend Medium Brown” Official Photos

"Purple Venom" Air Jordan 13

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a white midsole. Black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with a prominent slab of purple leather that wraps the sneakers. More purple accents include the Jumpman on the tongues, and the 23 on the "Cat's Eye" signature AJ13 feature. Note that these sneakers are GS only, meaning only grade school sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Purple Venom" is going to drop on October 2nd. Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls “Buttercup” Close Photos

[Via]