Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 13, released in 1997, is a classic basketball shoe with a storied history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was inspired by Michael Jordan’s elusive playing style, particularly his resemblance to a panther’s agility on the court. The shoe features a unique holographic “panther eye” on the ankle, symbolizing MJ’s predatory instinct in the game. Its comfortable fit and responsive cushioning make it a favorite among basketball players for both style and performance.

The Air Jordan 13’s debut came during the 1997-1998 NBA season when Michael Jordan wore them on his way to winning his sixth NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls. This iconic silhouette holds a special place in sneaker culture, transcending the basketball court to become a fashion statement. Throughout the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations, keeping the Air Jordan 13 relevant and highly sought after by sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless design and Michael Jordan’s everlasting impact on basketball and sneaker culture.

“Wolf Grey” Air Jordan 13

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with white and gray also featured on the bottom. The midsole is a clean white while the upper is a wolf grey suede with white leather overlays. The panther eye, a staple of the Air Jordan 13, is found near the heel in green. Also, the Jumpman logo on the tongue is red which matches the sneakers’ sole. Also, “Jordan” can be found on the toebox, just before the laces. Overall, these sneakers have a ton of history and have proven to be popular as they are still getting new colorways, even over 25 years later.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” will release on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

