Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Velvet Toe” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS is a popular and versatile sneaker loved by sneakerheads of all ages. With its iconic design and comfortable fit, it has become a staple in the sneaker community. The shoe’s mid-top silhouette provides ankle support without restricting movement, making it suitable for various activities. Notably, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has also achieved great success in grade school sizes. Its availability in smaller sizes allows kids to enjoy the same style and quality as adults. This has made it a top choice for parents looking for trendy and durable footwear for their children.

The shoe’s durable leather or synthetic upper, along with a sturdy rubber outsole, ensures longevity and support during active play. The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s wide range of colorways further adds to its appeal, allowing kids to express their individual style. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s timeless design, combined with its success in grade school sizes and practical features, makes it an excellent choice for kids seeking both style and functionality in their footwear.

“Velvet Toe” Air Jordan 1 Mid GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a gray velvet base on the toebox and Nike Swoosh, with cream-colored leather dominating the rest of the upper. Also, the Jordan Wings logo is featured in a gold color, matching the tongue label. The laces are also velvet, giving this sneaker a comfortable feel. The interior of this sneaker also feature the velvet texture, meaning you’ll be comfortable all day long.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Velvet Toe” will release at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is still to be announced. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

