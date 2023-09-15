Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG Golf “Solheim Cup EU” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf is a super cool pair of shoes that everyone can enjoy, whether you're into golf or just love trendy sneakers. These shoes are all about blending style and comfort, making them awesome for any occasion. These kicks have a timeless design that goes way back to the '80s and come with comfy Air Max cushioning in the sole. Whether you're walking the golf course or strolling around town, your feet will feel great.

Now, here's the exciting news! Nike is set to release a special version called the "Solheim Cup EU." These shoes are all about celebrating the European Union with a blue and yellow theme. If you're a fan of the EU or just love those colors, these shoes are a must-have. So, if you're in the market for stylish and comfy golf shoes or want to show your love for the EU, keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Solheim Cup EU." They're the perfect addition to your shoe collection.

"Solheim Cup EU" Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf

The sneakers feature a blue, obsidian, white, and yellow rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with shiny yellow leather overlays. The sides feature a dark blue Nike Swoosh, and you can find Nike branding on the tongue. The heels feature Nike Golf in blue, and the insoles have "Prestige. Tradition. Passion." in yellow lettering.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG Golf “Solheim Cup EU” will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

