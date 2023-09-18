Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS “Rookie Of The Year” Drops Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS is a trendy and fashionable sneaker designed especially for women. This shoe is a part of the iconic Air Jordan 1 lineup, known for its legendary history in the world of basketball and streetwear. What makes the Elevate Low WMNS stand out is its low-top silhouette, which provides a sleek and modern look. These sneakers are available in a variety of colorways and designs, allowing women to choose the style that suits their personal preferences. The classic Air Jordan wings logo on the collar and the Nike Swoosh on the sides maintain the shoe's authentic heritage while adding a touch of elegance.

Comfort is key with the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS. The cushioned sole ensures a cozy fit, making it suitable for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the courts, heading to the gym, or simply stepping out for a casual day, these sneakers offer both style and comfort. These sneakers have gained popularity not only for their sporty aesthetic but also for their versatility. They can be paired with various outfits, from athleisure wear to jeans or skirts, making them a versatile choice for any occasion. With the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS, women can embrace both style and performance in their footwear.

"Rookie Of The Year" Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a thick clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with tan leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and black laces complement the design. The heels feature a hollowed-out Air Jordan Wings logo and a Jumpman logo on the midsole.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS "Rookie Of The Year" is going to drop on October 1st. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

