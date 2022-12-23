One of the best new Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. This is a sneaker that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low and turns it into a platform shoe. Platform sneakers seem to be on trend right now, however, Jumpman is doing it the best.

Overall, this is a sneaker that has gotten various new colorways. Jordan Brand is aware of the impact the shoe is having and they want to cash in. Subsequently, we have seen a plethora of teasers for models that will likely drop throughout 2023.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Returns

One of those models is the Elevate Low “Year of the Rabbit.” The “Year of the Rabbit” offerings have been ramping up as of late. Of course, this is because Chinese New Year is right around the corner. The Nike collection is extensive, and this latest model is the newest entry.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with a white leather base. The toe box and side panels here bear that white aesthetic, while the Nike swoosh is a dark shade of beige. Secondly, the overlays and outsole are all light green. Furthermore, the back heel is split in two, with gold on top and grey on the bottom.

Year of the Rabbit – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a nice model that hits all of its marks when it comes to the “Year of the Rabbit” collection. Every single sneaker in this range has a similar look, and these definitely don’t deviate from the norm. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Nike has any more CNY shoes up its sleeve.

Release Details

Just like the other “Year of the Rabbit” models, this shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]