Jumpman’s latest Michael Jordan signature shoe is the Air Jordan 37. This is a model that is crafted after the Air Jordan 7, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. Consequently, we have gotten a whole host of amazing colorways. It’s a dope basketball shoe that has a lot left to give.

With 2023 on the horizon, fans are looking forward to what is to come. Overall, the Jordan 37 is poised to be a huge part of the brand’s plans, and new colorways are being teased. In fact, the Air Jordan 37 is the latest silhouette to get a “Year of the Rabbit” offering.

Image via Nike

A New Air Jordan 37

For those who may not be in the know, the “Year of the Rabbit” collection is meant to celebrate Chinese New Year. Jumpman delivers a CNY collection every single year, and this latest one has a plethora of silhouettes. Subsequently, the official Air Jordan 37 “Year of the Rabbit” images have arrived.

Firstly, you can see that the mesh upper is beige, while green and red graphics are seen poking through. Secondly, the midsole is large and white, with some red and yellow peaking out on the outsole. The cuff and tongue of the shoe are green, with a red and gold heel tab. Lastly, there is a red Jumpman logo on the tongue, with a gold Jumpman insignia near the back heel.

Year of the Rabbit – Image via Nike

Overall, this is another great colorway for the Chinese New Year. Jordan Brand knows how to do CNY the right way, and we can’t wait to see what other models are revealed over the coming weeks.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, however, it will be coming out quite soon for a price of $200 USD. You can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Air Jordan 37 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

