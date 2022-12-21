Over the past few weeks, Jumpman has ramped up production of the Air Jordan 37. New colorways are currently in the midst of being teased, and fans are happy. The 37th Michael Jordan signature has proven to be a dope silhouette, with ties to the Air Jordan 7.

Consequently, you can imagine how the color schemes of the Jordan 37 have been tied in with its spiritual predecessor. Jumpman knows how to unlock some nostalgia, and that is exactly what they have done with this shoe. Overall, it has been fun to watch and the fun will continue in 2023.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 37 Goes Retro…Again

Below, you can find the Air Jordan 37 “Cardinal.” If you are a sneakerhead, then you know that the “Cardinal” aesthetic is one that is synonymous with the Jordan 7. In fact, Jumpman even brought this colorway back in 2022, much to the delight of sneakerheads.

Firstly, this AJ37 version of the shoe features a mostly white knit upper. Additionally, the cuff and back heel contain some black and red highlights. Lastly, this black and red aesthetic also comes to the outsole. When you bring these elements together, you get a shoe that is hard to hate.

Cardinal – Image via Nike

Overall, 90s nostalgia is all the rage right now, so you can expect these to be quite popular. The Jordan 37 is proving itself to be a more than capable basketball shoe, and more colorways are expected over the coming months. Hopefully, they continue to be as good as what we’ve seen so far.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 37 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]