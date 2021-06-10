Cardinal
- SneakersAir Jordan 37 "Cardinal" Coming Soon: PhotosThe "Cardinal" look is coming to the Air Jordan 37.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date ConfirmedThe Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is back.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Delayed: DetailsThis Air Jordan 7 is coming out closer to Christmas.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTop 5 Air Jordan 7 Colorways Of All TimeThe Air Jordan 7 turned 30 years old in 2022.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official PhotosThis Air Jordan 7 is bringing it back to 1992.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Cardinal" Release Date Confirmed: PhotosThe Air Jordan 3 continues to be highly sought after.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Cardinal" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release DateThe Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal" is about a month away.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Cardinal" Rumored Release Date RevealedThe Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal" brings forth a nice arrangement of colors.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Cardinal" Coming This Winter: New DetailsThe Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal" is going to be very popular.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Cardinal" Set To Drop In 2022: First LookThe Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal" is shaping up to be a dope colorway.By Alexander Cole