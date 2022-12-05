This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. It is a sneaker that came out back in 1992, and it immediately made an impact. Of course, Michael Jordan won his second title in this shoe. Additionally, he got to wear the silhouette while playing at the 1992 Olympics.

If you love this silhouette, then this year has been quite generous toward you. There have been plenty of dope new colorways, including some classic retros. The retros are for the true sneaker OGs, however, it’s clear that the young ones love them too.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal”

The latest Jordan 7 retro to be shown off is this “Cardinal” model down below. If you look at the images, you can see that the shoe lives up to the original. It has that Chicago Bulls feel to it, although there is an interesting twist at play. You really can’t go wrong with them.

Firstly, the shoe starts off with a plain white leather base. Secondly, gold highlights can be found throughout. From there, the midsole is black with some red pops of color. Overall, this is a look that has remained iconic for the Jordan 7, and it still never seems to get old.

Cardinal – Image via Nike

Fans of the Air Jordan 7 have certainly been spoiled, and this is an example of that. Hopefully, the brand decides to continue pumping out offerings, well into 2023. Jordan Brand understands this is a great shoe, and we’re sure they will act accordingly.

Release Details

If you are trying to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 17th for $210 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 – Image via Nike

