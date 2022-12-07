One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.

If you are a fan of the AJ7, then this year has been a very joyous time for you. Furthermore, it seems like this shoe will continue to get some shine in 2023. Overall, it is a very good time to be a collector of retro Jordans. In fact, the Air Jordan 7 has another new model coming out in just a couple of weeks from now.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54”

This new model can be found in the images below, and it is simply called “Quai 54.” Of course, this is a reference to the iconic streetball tournament hosted by Jordan Brand in Paris. We always get a ton of Quai 54 models every year, and this Jordan 7 is part of the collection.

Firstly, the shoe opens with a gorgeous navy blue upper. This gives the shoe a real France feel to it, which works wonders. Secondly, the highlights of the shoe are red. Finally, the midsole is white, which finished off the France aesthetic. All-in-all, it is a great shoe that speaks to the spirit of the tournament.

Quai 54- Image via Nike

Once again, Jumpman has knocked it out of the park with one of their AJ7 offerings. Hopefully, the 2023 range is just as good as what we have seen throughout this year.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want these, you will be able to cop them as of Tuesday, December 20th for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 7 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

