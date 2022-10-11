This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead to great color combinations, and we have seemed to have found that with the Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan.”

In the images down below, you can find that the shoe is covered in sandy tan leather. This is the perfect aesthetic for the fall, and as you can see, the shoe also has a black midsole with purple and yellow highlights. From there, the tongue has a black-and-white pattern which brings the whole thing together. It is an interesting model that will most definitely turn some heads.

If you are looking to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 22nd for a price of $210 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

