One of the best variations on the AJ1 formula is the Air Jordan 1 Low. Of course, the High OG is the shoe that gets all of the love, but there is no denying the power of the low-top model. It is an easier shoe to wear, especially if you don’t like the cuff rubbing against your heel all the time.

Over the past few years, the Air Jordan 1 Low has proven to be exceptionally popular. There is a very good reason for this, as Jumpman continues to drop amazing colorways. The brand has also dropped dope offerings for women, which has been a huge help to the silhouette, as a whole.

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low “Tan-Black”

Now, another new model for women is set to make its way to the market. In the images below, you can see that this shoe is filled with neutral colors. Interestingly, there is no official name for this sneaker, although it is simply being called “Tan-Black” right now.

As you can see, the shoe has a nice black leather base to it. This shade appears on the toe box, tongue, and even the side panels. Additionally, we have rich tan overlays that make their way throughout the upper. These tones appear on the Nike swoosh as well, which is a very nice touch.

Overall, this is a colorway that you can not go wrong with. It is definitely a scheme that is more suited towards the Fall and Winter, which means now is a great time to release it. Fans are always looking for something like this to match with their fall aesthetic, and it seems like this scratches that itch.

Release Details

For now, this sneaker does not yet have a release date. With that in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

