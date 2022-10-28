Jumpman continues to be one of the strongest sneakers brands in the entire world. Michael Jordan is easily the greatest basketball player of all time, and as a result, he has been able to build an amazing sneaker empire. It also helps that some of his shoes are some of the most well-designed sneakers ever, and are beloved by many.

One shoe that people love dearly is the Air Jordan 1. This is a model that has stood the test of time, and to this day, it has some great colorways. There are also unique variations of the Air Jordan 1, including the Air Jordan 1 Low. New colorways are always being produced, including the “True Blue” offering, below.

Image via Nike

As you can see, this shoe is meant to be an homage to the Air Jordan 3 of the same name. This is an iconic Air Jordan 3 model and should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand would want to bring this aesthetic to a silhouette like the Air Jordan 1 Low.

In the official images, you can see how the shoe has a white leather base, with blue leather overlays. Added on top of this is a grey Nike swoosh, which brings the “True Blue” motif together. It is a very solid look that we’re sure fans will dig.

Image via Nike

Taking colorways from other silhouettes and putting them on the Air Jordan 1 is something that Jordan Brand has done for a long time. It seems to be a worthwhile endeavor for them, and this shoe proves that.

A release date has yet to be revealed, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike