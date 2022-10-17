Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand has been operating for 25 years now. Over the years, Jordan Brand has signed a plethora of great athletes to its roster. In the NBA right now, Jumpman boasts the talents of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and even Zion Williamson.

Jordan is always looking to add talented players to his brand, and there are certainly quite a few young athletes who deserve a shot. One such athlete is Paolo Banchero, who was the number one overall pick in this past year’s NBA Entry Draft. According to ESPN sneaker reporter Nick DePaula, Banchero has officially signed with Jodan Brand.

The shoe deal is set to make @Pp_doesit a future face of the company, as Michael Jordan’s brand continues into its 25th year and beyond. pic.twitter.com/EeDaA0HcfE — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 17, 2022

It is too early to tell whether or not Banchero will get his own signature shoe. Typically, only the most elite talents in the NBA get their own footwear. With that being said, it will be fun to see Banchero try to prove himself during his rookie campaign with the Orlando Magic. He is someone that fans have already gravitated towards, and there is no telling what he can do.

Banchero’s Jumpman deal should lead to some interesting PE’s and colorways, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.