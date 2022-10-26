Zion Williamson is in for a huge year with the New Orleans Pelicans. His team made it to the playoffs last season without him, and now, he is back on the roster and hungrier than ever. In fact, the Pelicans are off to a 3-1 start this season, and it seems like they are destined for a playoff run that could actually shock a few people. After all, they do have guys like CJ McCollum and even Brandon Ingram.

When it comes to Williamson’s various endorsement deals, he has found himself working with the likes of Jordan Brand. He has his very own signature shoe with Jumpman, but in addition to this, he is even getting his own colorways of popular shoes. For instance, he was recently given his own Air Jordan 1 Low, which can be seen down below.

Image via Nike

This sneaker is called “Voodoo” and it pays homage to some of the cultural beliefs one could find in New Orleans. In fact, this is a very interesting shoe as it looks exactly like a voodoo doll. The sneaker has unique stitching all the way throughout, and it feels like some of the materials are thrown together.

There are also various colors at play here, from brown to orange to green to light blue. Perhaps the coolest touch is near the back heel as we get a little skull that resembles the head of a voodoo doll. Overall, it gives the shoe a unique take on the subject matter, and we imagine that Pelicans fans will enjoy these quite a bit.

Image via Nike

It has been revealed that this sneaker is set to drop on Tuesday, November 8th for a price of $170 USD. Pairs will be available over at the Nike SNKRS App, so be sure to check them out upon release. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike