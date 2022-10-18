Zion Williamson will be playing NBA basketball again soon, and to help kick off the season, he will be wearing a brand-new signature shoe. He wasn’t able to wear his first sneaker, but he will get a chance to sport the Jordan Zion 2. In just a few short weeks, the Jordan Zion 2 has already gotten a ton of colorways, including this “Hyper Crimson” model, found below.

As you can see in the official images, the shoe is made up of numerous materials, including patent leather. The color scheme itself is bright orange, with a pop of light blue on the tongue. These are elements that work very well and if you wear this shoe on the court, you will most certainly get noticed.

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Zion 2 “Hyper Crimson” does not have a release date, although it will be available for purchase soon, for a price of $130 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

