Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.

Overall, this is one of the best signature shoes on the market. In fact, this sneaker made our top 10 signature shoes of 2022 list, which can be found here. Fans of chunky models from the 2000s are loving these, and there is no doubt that more great color schemes are on the way.

Image via Nike

A New Jordan Zion 2

The latest Jordan Zion 2 colorway to be shown off can be found below. Interestingly enough, this model doesn’t actually have a name. Instead, it is simply being referred to as described. Consequently, we are going to spell it all out for you.

Firstly, the top of this shoe is blessed with red mesh on the toe box, and red suede throughout the strap and side panels. Secondly, the tongue is black, while the cuff and back heel have that same look. The midsole is red in the front and black at the back, while the outsole is gum. Lastly, we have some Jumpman branding in red on the back heel.

Red & Gum – Image via Nike

Overall, this is another great Jordan Zion 2 color scheme. If you like this silhouette but don’t own a pair yet, then these might be your best bet, moving forward. Hopefully, more great models are on the horizon.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can expect these to drop soon for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Jordan Zion 2 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

