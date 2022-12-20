Signature sneakers are easily some of the best ways for fans to feel like they are their favorite NBA star. Every single year, the biggest stars in the game come through with new offerings of their signature lines. Brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and more, all have signature athletes, which subsequently leads to some good old-fashioned sneaker wars.

Overall, Nike has largely dominated the signature shoe space over the years. However, it really seems like the other brands are catching up. More athletes are signing with Adidas and Puma than ever before, which has led to amazing competition.

2022 has been particularly great for signature sneakers, and with this list, we are counting down the 10 best releases of the entire year.

10. Nike PG 6 (Paul George)

Sneakers worn by Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the game against Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on November 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Starting off our list is the Nike PG 6, courtesy of Paul George. Throughout the years, George has consistently had one of the best signature shoes. His latest offering is perhaps his wildest yet thanks to the unique midsole and tooling on the upper. Overall, this model lends itself to some cool colorways, and they will definitely make you flash on the court. While some may prefer his first couple of releases, there is now doubt that the PG 6 has its merits.

9. PUMA MB.01 (LaMelo Ball)

The shoes of LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center on March 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball is one of the biggest and brightest young stars in the NBA. Consequently, Puma gave him his very own signature shoe, the Melo MB.01. The second variation is starting to make its way to the market, however, we prefer the first silhouette. This shoe comes complete with wings protruding from the cuff, as well as some Xs across the midsole. The shoe speaks to LaMelo’s personality and it is definitely one of the more unique signature sneakers on this list.

8. Jordan Luka 1 (Luka Doncic)

A detailed view of the shoes worn by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks as the Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at American Airlines Center on December 14, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Next on the list is Luka Doncic with his first offering, the Jordan Luka 1. As a whole, this shoe is fairly basic in its construction. However, there are some unique elements here that lend themselves well to interesting colorways. The silhouette itself is sleak, and as far as signatures go, these are easily the least offensive on the market. Hopefully, Luka and Jumpman get just a bit more creative next time around.

7. Under Armour Curry Flow 10 (Steph Curry)

A view of the shoes worn by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors as the Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Back in the day, Steph Curry’s signature sneakers with Under Armour used to get heavily roasted. Subsequently, UA went into the lab and fixed their formula. Now, Curry consistently has one of the best shoes in the league. With the Curry Flow 10, that trend certainly continues. As the name suggests, the silhouette flows incredibly well. Moreover, the upper’s construction is complex as interwoven mesh blends with the ridged midsole. If you love Curry, these are a must-own.

6. Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 (Donovan Mitchell)

A detail is pictured of the sneakers worn by Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell will always get points from us for having the most unique-named signature sneakers on the market. Mitchell is a huge comic book fan, and he has backed up that love by giving each new shoe an Issue number. As it stands, Mitchell is on Issue #4 of his D.O.N. series. Above, you can see that this shoe is just an overall simple yet effective silhouette. Adidas is great at crafting performance-driven signatures, and this is yet another example of that.

5. Adidas Dame 8 (Damian Lillard)

A detailed view of the sneakers worn by Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Miami Heat at the Moda Center on October 26, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Miami Heat won 119-98. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Overall, Damian Lillard’s line of signature sneakers has been incredibly consistent. Every single year, Dame drops a dope shoe. This year, it has been the Adidas Dame 8. These kicks are packed with personality, and they showcase Lillard’s confidence. On the side of the shoe, “DAME” is written under some mesh, all while zig-zags complement the three stripes. It isn’t the flashiest shoe ever, however, it gets points for being yet another solid signature from the game’s most overlooked point guard.

4. Nike Zoom Freak 4 (Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Detail of the sneaker worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on November 4, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the entire NBA right now, and his signature shoe is fit for a king. His line has always been solid from the jump, and with the Zoom Freak 4, Nike has yet another hit on its hands. A chunky midsole, a backward swoosh, and unique colorways help this model stand out. If you liked the previous three models, you will definitely love this one too. For those of you out there who hoop, you know these are great to play in. Giannis has a great eye for performance, and this signature certainly deserves its top 5 ranking.

3. Nike KD 15 (Kevin Durant)

A general view of the shoes worn by Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

When it comes to signature sneakers, it feels like Kevin Durant has always succeeded in the performance department. Furthermore, his shoes always look great…which definitely helps. If you go to any college or high school basketball game, you will notice that many players are wearing the Nike KD 15. That’s because even schools know these shoes are workhorses. They hold up well on the court, and there are enough amazing colorways out there to make you stand out. KD is always a staple of these lists, and the KD 15 cemented that trend further.

2. Jordan Zion 2 (Zion Williamson)

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans wears a pair of Nike shoes prior to the start of an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center on December 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson never even got to wear the Jordan Zion 1. Thankfully, Zion is back on the court, and he is proudly wearing the Jordan Zion 2, in the process. Williamson is a large player which means he needs a large shoe that can withstand his power. As you can see, this shoe takes on aesthetics from the early 2000s, when big men like Shaq were dominating the game. The strap on the toe, the reinforced upper, and the chunky midsole all come together to form one of the best releases of the year. While these might not be for everyone, there is no doubt that Jordan Brand snapped with these. Over the course of the season, we can’t wait to see Zion wear more colorways.

1. Nike LeBron 20 (LeBron James)

The shoes of LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers are seen during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Putting LeBron James at the top of a signature sneakers list seems a little on the nose. Over the past few years, most people would scoff at LeBron ever topping one of these lists again. However, the Nike LeBron 20 has certainly captured the attention of fans. With this model, LeBron is going back to the early days of his line with a more low-top silhouette. Even his peers like Kevin Durant have praised these. From the two-swoosh concept to the graphics that adorn the midsole underneath the toe box, these are simply stunning. More colorways are to come, and there is no doubt that this is a must-own shoe. Props to LeBron and Nike for an incredible return to form.

Let us know which of these signature shoes is your favorite, in the comments down below.