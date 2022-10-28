Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.

Williamson is a one-of-a-kind athletic talent, which is exactly why there was a bidding war in terms of sneaker offers. Eventually, Williamson signed with Jordan Brand, where he was given his own signature shoe. This year, Williamson is showing off the Jordan Zion 2, which has already received an impressive amount of colorways. Next up is this Chenille model which bares the Pelicans’ color scheme.

Image via Finish Line

As you can see in the official images courtesy of Finish Line, this is a very unique shoe. The upper is covered in sail as a base, while red appears on the tongue, midsole, and back heel. The left shoe has an opposite look as there is a blue tongue and back heel. On each sneaker, blue and red are found on the cuff which continues the Pelicans aesthetic.

This shoe is especially interesting thanks to the whole “Chenille” aesthetic. On the tongue and the back heels, Jumpman and Zion branding is done with a carpet-like texture. This works extremely well and should prove to be a selling point for the sneaker.

Image via Finish Line

Zion never got to wear the Jordan Zion 1 on the court last year, so we imagine he will be sporting these throughout the season. They look great and they will match perfectly with his Pelicans jersey.

Fans of these kicks will be able to pick them up as of November 17th for a price of $120 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Finish Line