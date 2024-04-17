Jordan Zion 3 “Pressure” Dropping In Two Days

The Jordan Zion 3 is the highly anticipated signature sneaker of basketball phenom Zion Williamson. This upcoming release, known as the "Pressure" colorway, will make a bold statement on and off the court. With its striking black and white color scheme accented by pops of blue and brown, the Zion 3 demands attention with every step. Designed to withstand the rigors of the game, the Jordan Zion 3 is built for power, speed, and agility. From its responsive cushioning to its durable outsole, every element is crafted to support Zion's explosive playing style.

\With its bold color blocking and eye-catching details, this sneaker is sure to turn heads wherever you go. But the Zion 3 isn't just about looks—it's about performance too. Featuring innovative technology and thoughtful design elements, this sneaker will help you dominate on the court. As Zion Williamson continues to leave his mark on the NBA, the Jordan Zion 3 serves as a fitting tribute to his unparalleled talent and relentless drive. With its sleek design and dynamic performance, this sneaker is a testament to Zion's enduring legacy in the world of basketball.

"Pressure" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Finish Line

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole, with a black midsole. A white base constructs the uppers, with black splattered accent overlays, creating a very cohesive sneaker. Also, white laces and a brown Jumpman on the tongue complete the design. The heels feature Zion's logo. Overall, this pair is lowkey in color but features performance aspects that will allow it to hold up under pressure.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Pressure” is going to drop on April 18th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Finish Line

Image via Finish Line

