Michael Jordan Game-Worn Air Jordan 11 Sell For Huge Price

The recent sale of a game-worn pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers, worn by none other than basketball legend Michael Jordan himself, has sent shockwaves through the sneaker and sports memorabilia communities. These iconic kicks were worn by Jordan during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 1996. Jordan the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Seattle Supersonics. The significance of this particular game cannot be overstated. It was a pivotal moment in NBA history, as the Bulls went on to clinch the championship, securing their fourth title in six years. This victory was made all the more memorable by the fact that it occurred during a season where the Bulls set a season record.

Dubbed the "Bred 11s" due to their black and red color scheme, these sneakers have become one of the most coveted and iconic models in the Air Jordan line. Their sleek design, combined with the historic moment in which they were worn, makes them a must-have for any collector. The auction of these rare sneakers was handled by Sotheby's, an auction house known for its expertise in art, collectibles, and memorabilia. The sale attracted significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts alike, ultimately fetching a staggering price.

1996 NBA Finals Game-Worn AJ11

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Black material constructs the base of the uppers, with patent leather overlays surrounding the silhouette. Also, a red Jumpman emblem is near the heel, with a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. Jordan's signature graces the midsole on the sides, adding authenticity to the sneakers. Overall, this is the most iconic sneaker in all of sneakers.

Sneaker News reports that the game-worn "Bred" Air Jordan 11s were sold at a final price of $482,600. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

