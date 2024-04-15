Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach” Released Two Days Ago

Fresh off the shelves just two days ago, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro pays homage to the enduring legacy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. First introduced in 2013, one standout version of this iconic silhouette is the "Venice Beach" edition, inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of the famous California coast. Known for its sleek design and agile performance, the Kobe 8 Protro delivers top-notch responsiveness and stability on the court. And now, fans can rejoice as this beloved model makes its highly anticipated return.

Kobe Bryant's impact on basketball and sneaker culture is unmistakable. Recognized as one of the greatest athletes of his generation, Bryant's relentless drive and competitive spirit have left an everlasting imprint on the game. His collaboration with Nike has produced a signature line celebrated for its dedication to performance and cutting-edge technology. With its blend of style and substance, the Kobe 8 Protro embodies Bryant's relentless pursuit of excellence, ensuring that its re-release in 2024 is met with fervent excitement.

"Venice Beach" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers display a gray sole with a teal midsole. Moreover, the upper features a bright mesh blending gray, blue, yellow, and orange tones. Additionally, the tongue showcases Kobe's logo in yellow and his signature on the side in orange. Essentially, sneaker fans and basketball fans alike will remember the initial release in 2013 and await its return eagerly. Furthermore, it serves as a notable homage to Kobe Bryant's lasting legacy.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" dropped on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price was $190 when the sneakers were released. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

