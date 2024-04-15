Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach” Released Two Days Ago

This vibrant colorway just dropped.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
421 Views
Nike-Kobe-8-Protro-Venice-Beach-FQ3548-001-5

Fresh off the shelves just two days ago, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro pays homage to the enduring legacy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. First introduced in 2013, one standout version of this iconic silhouette is the "Venice Beach" edition, inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of the famous California coast. Known for its sleek design and agile performance, the Kobe 8 Protro delivers top-notch responsiveness and stability on the court. And now, fans can rejoice as this beloved model makes its highly anticipated return.

Kobe Bryant's impact on basketball and sneaker culture is unmistakable. Recognized as one of the greatest athletes of his generation, Bryant's relentless drive and competitive spirit have left an everlasting imprint on the game. His collaboration with Nike has produced a signature line celebrated for its dedication to performance and cutting-edge technology. With its blend of style and substance, the Kobe 8 Protro embodies Bryant's relentless pursuit of excellence, ensuring that its re-release in 2024 is met with fervent excitement.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Artisanal Red” Releasing Later This Month

"Venice Beach" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers display a gray sole with a teal midsole. Moreover, the upper features a bright mesh blending gray, blue, yellow, and orange tones. Additionally, the tongue showcases Kobe's logo in yellow and his signature on the side in orange. Essentially, sneaker fans and basketball fans alike will remember the initial release in 2013 and await its return eagerly. Furthermore, it serves as a notable homage to Kobe Bryant's lasting legacy.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" dropped on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price was $190 when the sneakers were released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike GT Hustle 3 “Blueprint” Gets A First Look

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles LakersSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" Gets New Images
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" Gets In-Hand Images
Nike-Kobe-8-Protro-Venice-Beach-FQ3548-001-5SneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach” Coming Soon
90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - ArrivalsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" First Look