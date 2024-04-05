Nike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” On-Foot Photos

Nike's Kobe 8 Protro is causing a stir with its upcoming "College Navy" colorway. Featuring a sleek navy color scheme with crisp white details, these sneakers honor Kobe Bryant's legacy with signature branding. The navy base sets a sophisticated tone, while the white accents add a touch of contrast, resulting in a visually appealing design that commands attention on and off the court.

With its sleek silhouette and iconic Kobe Bryant branding, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "College Navy" offers a perfect blend of style and performance. The bold navy colorway adds depth to the classic design, while the white details elevate the overall aesthetic. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release, excitement is building for this standout pair that seamlessly combines tradition with modernity. Whether you're a dedicated Kobe fan or simply appreciate premium footwear, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "College Navy" is sure to become a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: The Highly Anticipated Return Of The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

"College Navy" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers boast a light rubber sole with a navy blue midsole. Blue mesh forms the uppers, while a white-stitched Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Kobe Bryant logo graces the tongues alongside the signature Kobe logo in white. Completing the design, the heels also feature the Kobe logo in crisp white. Overall, this pair is dressed in a clean color combination of blue and white which can never go wrong. Look for this pair to drop this fall.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Gets A Release Date

[Via]