Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Gets A Release Date

A huge release is coming this year.

BYBen Atkinson
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen

The Air Jordan 5 is set to honor Mexico's fight for freedom with its upcoming "El Grito" colorway. Inspired by Father Miguel Hidalgo's historic call to action on September 16, 1810, these sneakers pay homage to the nation's rich history. In a unique twist, the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" boasts a brown color scheme with vibrant green accents, reminiscent of the Mexican flag. The combination of earthy tones and bold pops of color creates a striking aesthetic that captures the essence of Mexico's cultural heritage. 

With its premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" is more than just a sneaker – it's a symbol of resilience and perseverance. Each element of the design, from the intricate stitching to the iconic silhouette, tells a story of courage and determination. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito," anticipation continues to build. This special edition pays tribute to Mexico's rich cultural legacy while celebrating the enduring legacy of the Air Jordan brand. Whether you're a collector or a fan of Mexican history, the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" is sure to be a coveted addition to any sneaker rotation. 

Read More: Takashi Murakami Ohana Full-Bloom Slides “Island Green” Photos

"El Grito" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent sole with a sail midsole with green accents. The uppers are constructed from a tan leather base with a mesh panel. The tongue is brown as well and has a brown Jumpman logo on it. The heel also features a Jumpman logo, probably in brown although we can't see from the photos. Overall, the sneakers feature a brown color scheme with subtle green accents. 

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” will be released on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: NLE Choppa Pulls Up To Lakers Game In New "Duck Boot"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 5 “El Grito” Gets A First Look
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersThe Highly Anticipated Return Of The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 x SoleFly Dropping This Holiday Season
Air-Jordan-5-Lucky-Green-DD9336-103-4SneakersAir Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Release Reminder