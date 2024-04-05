Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 is set to honor Mexico's fight for freedom with its upcoming "El Grito" colorway. Inspired by Father Miguel Hidalgo's historic call to action on September 16, 1810, these sneakers pay homage to the nation's rich history. In a unique twist, the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" boasts a brown color scheme with vibrant green accents, reminiscent of the Mexican flag. The combination of earthy tones and bold pops of color creates a striking aesthetic that captures the essence of Mexico's cultural heritage.

With its premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" is more than just a sneaker – it's a symbol of resilience and perseverance. Each element of the design, from the intricate stitching to the iconic silhouette, tells a story of courage and determination. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito," anticipation continues to build. This special edition pays tribute to Mexico's rich cultural legacy while celebrating the enduring legacy of the Air Jordan brand. Whether you're a collector or a fan of Mexican history, the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" is sure to be a coveted addition to any sneaker rotation.

"El Grito" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent sole with a sail midsole with green accents. The uppers are constructed from a tan leather base with a mesh panel. The tongue is brown as well and has a brown Jumpman logo on it. The heel also features a Jumpman logo, probably in brown although we can't see from the photos. Overall, the sneakers feature a brown color scheme with subtle green accents.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” will be released on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

