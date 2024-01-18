Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 5 is set to pay homage to Mexican history with its upcoming "El Grito" colorway, showcasing a rich and meaningful design. Celebrating the essence of Mexican heritage, these sneakers boast a sophisticated dark brown and grey color scheme that reflects both tradition and style. The "El Grito" colorway draws inspiration from significant moments in Mexican history, adding cultural depth to the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 5. The dark brown tones symbolize earthy elements, while the grey accents contribute to the overall sleek and modern aesthetic.

Sneaker enthusiasts and history buffs alike are anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" for its unique blend of cultural significance and streetwear appeal. The careful attention to detail in the colorway serves as a tribute to the vibrant history of Mexico, making these kicks not only a stylish addition to any collection but also a meaningful nod to heritage. Keep an eye out for the drop date to secure a pair and step into the cultural narrative woven into these distinctive Air Jordans.

“El Grito” Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent sole with a dark brown midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from grey suede, with more grey suede overlays and mesh siding. Also, brown laces and brown lace details are present. Next, the tongue features a brown Jumpman, and you can spot a bright green lacelock.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” is going to drop in September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

