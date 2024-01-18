Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY Gets A First Look

The Jordan Air Ship gets a collab.

By Ben Atkinson
Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Jordan Air Ship is making waves with its upcoming collaboration with Awake NY, showcasing a stylish blend of simplicity and bold accents. The sneakers predominantly boast a clean white aesthetic, providing a timeless and versatile look. However, what sets this collaboration apart is the distinct touch on each shoe. In a unique twist, the right shoe features striking red accents, while the left takes on a cool blue hue. This asymmetrical design adds an element of individuality and creativity to the classic silhouette.

The collaboration with Awake NY brings a fresh perspective to the Jordan Air Ship, merging streetwear aesthetics with the iconic Jordan brand. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados are eagerly anticipating the release of this limited-edition collaboration, recognizing the unique flair it brings to the sneaker scene. The Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY collaboration not only pays homage to the heritage of both brands but also offers a playful and eye-catching twist for those who appreciate standout style. Keep an eye out for the drop date to secure your pair and elevate your sneaker collection with this distinctive collaboration.

Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Brendan Dunne

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Also, a stitched A can be seen in the photo, near the toebox. You will also notice that the right and left sneakers feature both red and blue respectively. Metallic silver Swooshes and a silver Jumpman hangtag are here.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY is going to drop on February 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

