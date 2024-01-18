Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 “Super Bowl LVIII” Dropping Soon

The Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 is set to dazzle sneaker fans with its upcoming "Super Bowl LVIII" colorway. Sporting a metallic green and gold palette, these sneakers exude a sense of championship style and celebration. The color combination pays homage to the grandeur of the Super Bowl, making them a fitting choice for fans gearing up for the big game. The sleek design of the Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 is complemented by the striking metallic green accents that give the shoes a distinctive and eye-catching flair.

The incorporation of gold elements adds a touch of luxury, elevating the overall aesthetic of these football-inspired kicks. As anticipation builds for the "Super Bowl LVIII" release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on this limited-edition colorway. Whether you're a football fanatic or a sneakerhead looking to make a bold statement, the Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 in its Super Bowl-themed design is sure to turn heads and become a coveted piece in any collection. Stay tuned for February and secure your pair for a winning look.

“Super Bowl LVIII” Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2

Image via Nike

The cleats feature thick studs, found in black and green, for maximum traction on the field. Next, the sneakers also feature a metallic green and gold upper, constructed from a synthetic material. Also, a large, black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides of the shoes. Finally, black laces and a black tongue with metallic green accents complete the sneakers.

More Photos

Just Fresh Kicks reports that the Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 “Super Bowl LVIII” is going to drop on February 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

