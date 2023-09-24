Usher Will Release New Album On Super Bowl Sunday

Usher has announced that his new album, Coming Home, will be released on February 11, 2024. The release date coincides with Super Bowl Sunday. Coming Home will be Usher's ninth studio and his first since Hard II Love in 2016. In the last seven years, Usher's only extended project was 2018's A, a collaborative album with Zaytoven. Furthermore, he will be hoping that Coming Home will be a return to form for his work. Hard II Love was the first album of his since his debut to neither peak at #1 nor receive an RIAA certification.

However, there is some perfect timing on the part of Usher. Super Bowl Sunday has been chosen as the release date because Usher, earlier today, was announced as the headliner for the Halftime Show. The NFL announced the decision via a skit involving Usher and Kim Kardashian. It will be his first time headlining the prestigious event. However, he did make a supporting appearance for the Black Eyed Peas when they headlined the Super Bowl XLV show back in 2011.

Usher To Play Vegas Super Bowl After Ending Vegas Residency

It's ironic that Super Bowl LVIII is being held in Vegas because that's the exact place Usher plans to leave at the end of the year. Last month, it was reported that his "My Way" residency at the MGM Grand would be ending on December 2. He had been holding down the Vegas spot since July 2022. However, he will only be away for two months before he returns to play Allegiant Stadium on February 11. It's the first time that Vegas will host the Super Bowl.

Of course, Usher's residency was something of a meme this past summer. Multiple videos emerged of the crooner serenading numerous famous women who attended his shows. Perhaps the most notable reaction was Winnie Harlow literally jumping in her boyfriend's lap to ward off the crooner. Elsewhere, one of his show was the setting for the whole drama surrounding Keke Palmer being slut-shamed by her boyfriend Darius Jackson due to her Usher concert fit.

