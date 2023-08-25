Usher Hypes Up Summer Walker Behind The Scenes Of Music Video

Usher appears to be putting some moves on Summer Walker in the clip.

Earlier this month, Usher teamed up with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for a new song called “Good Good.” Earlier this week, he finally shared the song’s music video which features all three artists looking stylish in and around Atlanta. Now, the R&B singer has shared a behind-the-scenes video of him and Summer being prepped for particular scenes in the video. In the clip, fans believe he is putting some moves on Summer. He compliments her “shiny legs” and smooth skin while discussing her skincare routine. Check out the clip below.

This is far from the only time an Usher music video has made waves in recent weeks. When he released his new song “Boyfriend” last week, it also dropped with a new music video. That video featured the R&B singer alongside Keke Palmer as the two have a chance encounter in Las Vegas. The video went viral because it played on a very real controversy between the pair. Discussion was sparked online after Palmer was seen wearing a sheer black dress during one of the singer’s concerts, something her then-partner Darius Jackson took objection to.

Usher And Summer Walker Flirting

Following the statements made by Jackson, Palmer and many others stepped up to defend the singer and her right to wear whatever she wants. While Usher himself tried to stay far away from the drama until he dropped the “Boyfriend” music video, he was no doubt still involved. When reflecting on the drama after it all went down all he said was “we just keep it light.”

Usher has been teasing his 9th studio album all year. Back in April, he claimed that the project would be released by the end of 2023. Following two singles which are expected to appear on the project that timeline seems to be holding firm. What do you think of the new clip of Usher and Summer Walker behind the scenes of their music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

