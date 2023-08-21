Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Link Up With Usher, Sparking “ColleGrove 2” Hype

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz met up with Usher to work on a new collaboration, fueling excitement for their long-awaited ColleGrove 2 project. In a clip circulating on social media with the album’s title as its caption, the three can be seen shooting what appears to be a music video.

In a mostly vacant studio space, the three make subtle gestures while engulfed in a blue hue. They’ve been teasing a sequel to their original 2016 effort for years at this point. Back in 2022, 2 Chainz confirmed they’ve been revving up on studio time together.

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Perform In Atlanta

“We were in the studio together,” he told DJ Akademiks. “I think the last time we were in the studio together maybe twice. This time, we’ve been in the studio together multiple times working on this project. Whether going back in after we’ve done something or whatever.” He added: “I feel super excited about this fucking project because it don’t sound like nothing I’ve ever heard before. And doing something like that with Wayne, it’s welcoming, it’s warming and it’s going to be accepted.” Usher likely won’t be the only high-profile artist to appear on the project. Earlier this year, DJ Toomp confirmed he has a “wicked” collaboration with Wayne, Chainz, and Benny The Butcher on ColleGrove 2. “It’s a nice R&B sample, man, that I just put some cr*zy drums to and some extra pianos and shit. Yeah, it’s hard, it’s hard,” he told radio host B High ATL. Check out the video of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz working on a video with Usher below.

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Link With Usher

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz fuel "ColleGrove 2" excitement with Usher's help 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/0Pxq25N95o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 20, 2023

Wayne and 2 Chainz released the first ColleGrove back in 2016. The album derives its title from a portmanteau of College Park, Georgia and Hollygrove, New Orleans. Due to label issues, the project was credited only as a 2 Chainz album with Wayne being a featured artist throughout.

