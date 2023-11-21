Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz Share Music Video For "Oprah & Gayle"

Earlier this month, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released their highly anticipated collab album Welcome 2 Collegrove. The project saw the pair officially collaborating on an album together for the first time and they delivered 21 tracks and nearly an entire hour of material. The project is also sporting some impressive features with 21 Savage, Usher, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Vory, Rick Ross, and Marsha Ambrosius all appearing.

Last week, the duo released the visual for one of those high-profile collaborations. They shared the music video for "Transparency" with Usher which has racked up more than 600k views in just a few days. But now they're back with yet another video for a high-profile collaboration from the project. This time it's the song "Oprah & Gayle" which features an appearance from Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher. In the stark black and white video the trio each take viewers through their unique worlds. Check out the entire new music video below.

Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Benny The Butcher Drop New Video

Welcome 2 ColleGrove is off to a strong start with all of its tracks racking up hundreds of thousands of streams. Some of the singles are already reaching into the millions with "Presha" in particular sitting at over 7 million streams on Spotify. Songs like "Big Diamonds" with 21 Savage and "Transparency" with Usher have also crossed the million stream mark since the album dropped earlier this month.

The extent of collaborators recruited for the album even goes beyond the artists it features. The pair recruited 50 Cent for a memorable performance as the narrator in a trailer for the album that dropped in the lead-up to the project's release. 50 also made waves earlier this year after he collaborated with Nas for the first time in two decades on a track from his album Magic 2. What do you think of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's new music video? Who do you think has the best verse of the three artists on the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

