DJ Khaled Roasted Over Birdman & Lil Wayne Comments

During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, DJ Khaled recalled knowing Birdman and Lil Wayne before they got famous. According to him, he knew a plethora of major artists before they made it big, which explains all of his A-list connections. Some commenters are calling cap on his claims, however, arguing that Birdman and Lil Wayne had already blown up by the time DJ Khaled developed a relationship with them.

“I was there when Lil Wayne met Birdman,” DJ Khaled explained. “I used to work at a record store in New Orleans called Odyssey Records and Lil Wayne used to go to the record store and I used to DJ at the record store ... Birdman and them used to pull up to the record store and out the trunk bring cassettes at that time. This was before they had their deal."

DJ Khaled On His Relationship With Birdman & Lil Wayne

He went on, describing how Birdman would drop off cassettes that would sell out in a heartbeat. "I’m just trying to show you how I worked with the biggest artists. I’ve known them for so long… Majority of the biggest artists that we all love out here, I came up with them at that time," he said. “I was either younger or we was grinding at the same time and we end up as building this relationship. So when you see a Ross or a Wayne or a Future – I remember me and Future before Future was Future. The beginning of my career, yeah I was around all the greats, but they were becoming the greats. You know that saying, ‘I was there’? I was there.”

“Cap," one commenter on DJ Akademiks' Instagram repost says. "Birdman & Weezy was already famous back in the day While Khaled was In Pakistan Sellin Street food.” Another says, “N***a Birdman Knew Wayne Since He Was A Kid, thus Sh*t Cap.” What do you think of people accusing DJ Khaled of lying about knowing Lil Wayne and Birdman before they blew up? Do you think he's telling the truth? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

