DJ Khaled Claims He & Tyler, The Creator Are On Great Terms Despite Previous Beef

DJ Khaled and Tyler, The Creator infamously got into some beef back in 2019. Father Of Asahd and Igor came out the same week, and while most thought Khaled would win the sales war, it was Tyler who ended up victorious. Following the success of Igor, Khaled called Tyler "mysterious." Furthermore, he said that his own music was played in cars and barbershops. Meanwhile, you couldn't go outside and hear a single Tyler track. Overall, these were low blows that Tyler countered in full force.

During an interview with Hot 97, Tyler went off on Khaled, noting that losing the sales war really hurt the super producer. Tyler continued to take shots at Khaled here and there, although Khaled himself largely forgot the beef. Well, now it seems like things have been completely squashed. In a new interview with Jeff Ihaza of Rolling Stone, Khaled made the claim that he would love to work with Tyler. He even went so far as to say that the two are now on good terms with one another.

"He also tells me he’d like to work with Tems and, surprisingly, Tyler, the Creator, with whom he says he has a good rapport, despite a social media tussle when Father of Asahd was beaten out by Tyler’s Igor on the charts in 2019. (He says they chopped it up at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation brunch earlier this year.)" Ihaza wrote. It feels unlikely that such a collab would ever happen. However, it could certainly prove to be an interesting one.

Let us know your thoughts on this new Khaled revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

