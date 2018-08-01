album charts
- MusicBeyonce Tops Spotify Global Chart For 1st Time Ever With "Texas Hold ‘Em."Beyonce's "Texas Hold ‘Em" is continuing to dominate the charts.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Charts Following Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" ReleaseFans appear to be rediscovering Cardi's debut just in time for Nicki's release.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Khaled Claims He & Tyler, The Creator Are On Great Terms Despite Previous BeefKhaled surprised fans with his comments.By Alexander Cole
- GramRoddy Ricch Celebrates His Own Birthday By Giving His Dad A Porsche 911 Turbo SAnd the award for Son of the Year goes to...By Nancy Jiang
- NumbersKing Von's "Welcome To O'Block" Experiences Large Sales IncreaseKing Von's "Welcome To O'Block" debuted at #13 on the Billboard charts last week.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersSpotify Debuts New Weekly Album ChartsIn a major first for a DSP, Spotify reveals that they are officially bringing several weekly music charts into the mix. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Nas X's First Week Sales Are In For His "7 EP"Lil Nas X places second in a close battle for Billboard supremacy.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Knows "Yandhi" Will Come Second To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V"Kanye West has already accepted defeat against Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Blonde" Has Officially Spent 100 Weeks On Billboard 200Frank Ocean enjoys an impressive feat with "Blonde."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Might Have Seven Albums Chart On Billboard 200 Next WeekMac Miller's latest project, "Swimming" is expected to re-enter the top five.By Aron A.
- MusicAzealia Banks VS Nicki Minaj: "Your Pussy Is Whack" & "You Look Coked""Everything about you is played out"By Zaynab
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Expected To Hold The #1 Spot On Billboard 200 For Fifth WeekDrake isn't budging.By Aron A.