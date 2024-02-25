Beyonce Tops Spotify Global Chart For 1st Time Ever With "Texas Hold ‘Em."

Beyonce has reached the top of the Global Spotify Charts for the first time in her illustrious career. Her newest single, "Texas Hold ‘Em," notched her the No. 1 placement with the chart's latest edition. She dropped the song back on February 11, during the Super Bowl. It serves as a lead single to her upcoming eighth studio album, Act II. It also marks the start of her highly-anticipated venture into country music.

In addition to dominating the Global Spotify Charts, Beyonce also became the first Black woman with a number-one country song in history after debuting atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. On the Billboard Global 200, it debuted at number four. She dropped the song alongside another single, "16 Carriages," which peaked at number nine on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Fans celebrated the success of her single on the Global Spotify Chart on Twitter. "This is great being that she came from an era where you had to go in the store & buy. A lot of the new artists would be nothing without Spotify streams," one fan noted. Another wrote: "27 years into her career… the way she survived physical, digital and streaming era like this is some legend sh*t."

Beyonce Rises To No. 1

Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" rises to #1 on the global Spotify chart for the first time ever with 6.6 million streams. pic.twitter.com/dPgYp5h17D — chart data (@chartdata) February 24, 2024

Act II will be Beyonce's first solo album since 2022's Renaissance. She's yet to reveal any more details about the project's release. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

